Man arrested after allegedly stealing several checks from woman

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing checks from a woman, according Lt. Sarah Albarri with the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

William Joseph Hopkins III is charged with nine counts of forgery. Albarri confirms the stolen checks were recovered, and Hopkins could face additional charges.

Hopkins is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

