'It’s never dull:' Businesses prepare for busy summer months

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Chefs are busy cooking in the kitchen while servers run drinks to their tables.

For Pier 14 manager Timothy Range, the madness of the rush hours is something he enjoys.

"It’s never dull. It comes and slaps you across the face in an instant,” said Range, who is going into his sixth season at Pier 14.

Range said the rush usually lasts about four to five hours, and goes right until closing time at 10 p.m.

"It is going to be a completely 100 percent mad house," he said.

Things are looking optimistic for the upcoming busy season. In a press release sent out by Myrtle Beach International Airport officials, “airlines have scheduled a record-breaking level of seat capacity,” for May 2018.

Airlines expect 14.6 percent more total seat capacity for this May compared to the same month last year.

"That’s an indicator of how strong the market is doing and how well there’s booking for this destination,” said airport spokesperson Kirk Lovell.

Bubba DeFinis, Pier 14’s front of the house manager, is awaiting his first busy season here. He said based on some of the research they've done, it looks like business will be up about 12 percent for the restaurant.

“It looks like people are spending more money. It's the first time they got a bigger tax break and it looks like mom wants to go on vacation,” said DeFinis.

Other employees at the oceanfront restaurant are optimistic too.

"I'm looking forward to seeing families and just enjoying the beach because some people don't get to see it. They're stuck in snow,” said hostess Lashae Ross, who is entering her third year at Pier 14.

Passenger numbers at MYR were up January through March compared to the same time frame last year.

Lovell said passenger numbers for April should be in soon and he expects those to be up from last year as well.

