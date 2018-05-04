Bodies of man, woman found in Pee Dee home; investigation underway

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found in a Florence County home.

While the investigation is still in the early stages, authorities say Thursday night the body of a man and a woman were discovered in a house on Laurel Lane off TV Road.

Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutchen said the bodies have been sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.

James Biddix lives next door to the home where the two bodies were found. He said he saw blue lights outside his house Thursday night and went to check to see what was going on.

Biddix said one of the victims lived in the house for many years, adding two other people had recently moved in. He said he recently witnessed altercations, even threats made between the residents.

Biddix suspected something was wrong when one of the victims started acting unusual.

“I mean he always kept a clean place, no trash around, landscape was good. Here within the last three or four months, things just gradually went downhill and, you know, he wasn’t as friendly, didn’t come out as much,” Biddix said.

Biddix claims it’s not the first time police have been to the neighborhood. He said there’s usually trouble going on in the area and he has witnessed several acts of violence recently.

“It really scares you. I mean this place was good when we first moved here and in the last year and a half it’s gotten pretty bad,” Biddix said. “I mean I know you have things all over the county, but it seems like in the last year and a half this place has really gotten worse.”

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.