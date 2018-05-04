UPDATE: Three killed, multiple injured in crash on Robert Grissom Pkwy Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three people were killed in a crash Friday evening at Robert Grissom Parkway and Executive Avenue, according to Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby and the Horry County Coroner's Office.

Crosby said the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. He added multiple other people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victims have been identified as:

Nicolas Norris, 25, of Myrtle Beach.

Kristie Drewes, 24, who was originally from Connecticut, but had been living in the Conway area for 5 years.

Gulnoza Tashmatova, 34, who was originally from Uzbekistan, but was living in Myrtle Beach.

Norris and Drewes died at the scene. Tashmatova later died at Grand Strand Medical Center. All three died from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to a tweet from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Grissom Parkway was closed Friday in both directions between Mr. Joe White Avenue and U.S. 501 as a result of the crash.

MBPD is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.