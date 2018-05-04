Special surprise greets teen bullying victim during news station tour

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – WMBF News had a very special visitor and surprise at the station Friday.

You may remember Emma Gibbs from a story we did a few months ago. The 14-year old went to Aynor Middle School and was bullied past her breaking point.

She tried to commit suicide but was unsuccessful.

After her story aired on WMBF News, the Be-A-Friend project of See The Wish reached out to Emma's mom and WMBF News Anchor Kaitlin Stansell.

The organization wanted to surprise Emma with a care package of letters from kids across the country. Students from preschool to seniors in high school wanted to tell Emma how powerful her story was, how it touched their hearts and encouraged Emma to stay strong and know she's loved.

Kaitlin surprised Emma with the 1,049 letters today during a tour of the WMBF studio. She let Emma read a story about herself within a mock newscast, and that's how she found out about the huge surprise.

