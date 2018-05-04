Fire that destroyed Murrells Inlet restaurant being investigated as possible arson

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The fire that destroyed a Murrells Inlet restaurant earlier this week is being investigated as possible arson.

Early Tuesday morning, crews responded to the Broken Spur Rib & Steakhouse after the blaze broke out.

A report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office lists the incident as a possible arson call.

According to the report, the fire investigator spoke with the restaurant owner, who said he came by the restaurant at 10 p.m. on Monday, roughly three hours before the fire, and turned on some lights.

An employee at an adjacent business told the investigator a vehicle could be seen entering the parking lot of the bar approximately 20 minutes before the fire broke out, the report stated.

According to the investigator, he was reviewing tape when he noticed the video in the vehicle to be very similar to the restaurant owner’s. It was reportedly seen leaving the lot approximately three minutes before the fire was visible.

The fire remains under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

