One injured in shooting in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Investigators are looking into a shooting that occurred Thursday night in the Longs area.

According to a Horry County Police Department report, the victim told police that he was at a get-together with some friends at a home off McNeil Chapin Road when he heard a loud bang.

The victim said he thought that someone had lit a firecracker until he felt a stinging sensation on his side.

According to the report, the victim was first transported to the fire station before being taken to the hospital.

The victim's wounds were said to be non-life-threatening.

