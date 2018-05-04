CCU board of trustees approves tuition increase; housing fees won’t change

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University students will pay a bit more to attend class next fall.

At Friday’s meeting, the CCU board of trustees approved a tuition increase of 3 percent for in-state and out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students, effective for the 2018-2019 academic year, according to a press release.

Housing fees will not increase for the next fiscal year or in the foreseeable future as a result of the property refinance plan initiated in 2014, the release stated.

Some meal plan rates will increase from 1.3 to 1.7 percent per semester, depending on the plan, in order to cover increased food and labor costs and to provide additional services. According to the press release, one plan option will remain at the same price as last year.

“Since our housing fees remain the same, the net increase is 1.62 percent for in-state students and a 2.9 percent increase for out-of-state students who live on campus and who choose the meal plan option that remains constant,” said Ralph Byington, provost and executive vice president, in a statement.

According to information on CCU’s website, the current estimated cost of in-state tuition for the 2017-2018 academic year is $11,200 for undergraduate students. Out-of-state tuition fees are $25,872.

On-campus room and board fees for both in-state and out-of-state students are an estimated $9,414 for the current academic year.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.