City vehicle seen parked wrong way in bike lane, city official says he will address with staff

Viewer William Hovis sent us this photo of a Myrtle Beach City government vehicle parked the wrong way in a bike lane on Ocean Boulevard. (Source: William Hovis)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Viewer William Hovis, an Ocean Boulevard business owner who spoke to WMBF News and provided video of traffic problems on Ocean Boulevard earlier this week, sent another photo – this time, he caught a truck with the City of Myrtle Beach parked the wrong way in a bike lane.

Earlier this month, the City of Myrtle Beach Government posted to Facebook specifically to remind drivers that it is illegal to parallel park in the opposite direction of traffic:

WMBF News sent the image of the city truck to city spokesman Mark Kruea, and he provided this response:

Thanks for forwarding the attached photo. You’re right…. It’s two issues. Can’t park in the bike lanes, period. Can’t park with the left wheels against the curb (wrong way). We’ll address this with staff. This looks to be in those four blocks of Ocean Boulevard where we just re-striped and created the bike lanes. Some of the delivery trucks also are experiencing a learning curve on this, as they now will need to park in the center lane during the hours when deliveries are allowed on the boulevard.

