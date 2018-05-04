Horry County police locate man accused of burglarizing Aynor-are - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County police locate man accused of burglarizing Aynor-area home

Image of the burglary suspect. (Source: HCPD) Image of the burglary suspect. (Source: HCPD)
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police have identified and taken into custody a man accused of burglarizing a home on Lala J Road in the Aynor area Friday afternoon.

HCPD posted images of the man, who is seen holding a shotgun.  

The man's name and specific charges have not yet been released. 

