Horry County police locate man accused of burglarizing Aynor-area home

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police have identified and taken into custody a man accused of burglarizing a home on Lala J Road in the Aynor area Friday afternoon.

HCPD posted images of the man, who is seen holding a shotgun.

The man's name and specific charges have not yet been released.

UPDATE: He has been identified and taken into custody! We appreciate the assistance! #HCPD https://t.co/opCmyYc6YR — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) May 4, 2018

