Mother of slain teen experiences 'greatest fear' after hearing son’s killer now wanted for attempted murder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A day after Horry County police announced 24-year-old Rodrez Stanley is wanted for attempted murder, the mother of a teen Stanley previously killed said she felt like “I had been punched in the stomach."

Stanley shot and killed 14-year-old Taizaun DeWitt in Longs in May 2015. Last year, he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the teen’s death.

Now, three years later, Stanley is wanted for attempted murder for an incident in Longs.

“I could hardly catch my breath,” said DeWitt’s mother, Kissie Melvin, on her reaction to the news that Stanley is on the loose again. “I actually had to walk outside just to try to breathe because it felt like somebody had taken my breath."

Throughout the last three years, Melvin was worried Stanley would harm someone else after he was released from prison.

“It's like, 'Oh my God, here it is again,'” Melvin said. “My greatest fear is you letting them back on the street, and then he does the same thing again."

This isn’t the first frustrating moment for Melvin throughout this process. She was upset in 2016 after she and her family were not notified of a bond reduction hearing for Stanley.

Melvin says three years later, she still hasn’t completely gotten over the death of her son.

“There’s not a day that I don’t wake up and I go on about my day that my son doesn’t cross my mind or I don’t hear a song on the radio that reminds me of him,” she said.

She said it’s tiring going through all the twists and turns involved in the case.

“It’s an emotional blow,” Melvin said. “Every time this comes up, it’s always an emotional blow. It’s almost like it just happened today. That’s how I feel. That’s how the family feels. It’s very emotional. It’s very devastating.”

