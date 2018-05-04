One person shot on Stackhouse Dr. off Highway 65, no suspects identified

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are investigating a shooting on Stackhouse Drive early Friday morning after Conway Police were called to Conway Medical Center for a shooting victim.

Conway Police responded to the hospital and told emergency dispatch that the shooting incident occurred in Horry County jurisdiction, on Stackhouse Dr. off of Highway 65. The person was listed as being in critical but stable condition, according to police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson.

Police found shell casings and blood on the front porch of a home at that location, a police report states. Police did a protective sweep of the home.

Dotson said there is no suspect information at this time, but the case remains open and under investigation.

