1 killed, 2 extricated after multi-vehicle accident Friday northwest of Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person died and two people were extricated and transported with life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash northwest of Conway on Friday, Horry County Fire Rescue confirmed.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim has been identified as 40-year-old Betty Jean Hill, of Galivants Ferry. Hill died at the scene of the crash.

HCFR responded to Juniper Bay Road and Clay Hill Road for a reported vehicle crash, according to a tweet at 11:42 a.m. Friday from the department.

The first units at the location reported a multi-vehicle crash with one fatality, two patients trapped, and another patient who was not trapped.

A follow-up tweet states both patients who were extricated had life-threatening injuries. One was flown to a nearby hospital, and the other was transported by ground. Another patient with non-life-threatening injuries was also transported by ground. 

SCHP is investigating.

