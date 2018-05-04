FIRST ALERT: Timeline of spotty weekend rain chances

Another round of showers this afternoon will likely stay east of I-95

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our nearly 10 day stretch of sunny skies has ended as the clouds continue to move in. This will be a welcome opportunity for rain to water your lawn and garden.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy through the day. Hit or miss showers, especially near the beaches, will turn more isolated through the afternoon. Morning rain chances are now lowered near the beach from 40% to around 20% through the afternoon and evening.. No widespread, heavy rain or severe weather is expected.

A few showers could return Monday night into Tuesday morning. The set up for the rest of next week is trending sunnier, but with slightly cooler temperatures in the middle 70s near the coast to low 80s inland.

