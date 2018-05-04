Restaurant Scorecard: Rat poisoning, itch cream near food at two spots; near perfect scores at BBQ, pizza spots

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We've got your dining details covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

New Ho Wah Restaurant is a Chinese lunch and dinner buffet located at 409 S. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach. Inspectors gave them an 84 out of 100, taking off points for food stored at improper temperatures.

Inspectors also found residential bug spray, powder and rat poison in a food prep area. Ice buildup around the freezer and door prevented it from completely closing, while other areas had grease buildup and food debris.

Shoney's at 1805 N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach is a chain known for serving all-American food for the last 70 years. State health inspectors gave them an 82 out of 100, taking off points for food stored at improper temperatures.

Inspectors noted that some sausage links were not properly marked with a use-by date. Medicine and itch cream were also improperly stored on the top of prep surfaces, while a plumbing line was in poor repair and not draining into the drain, causing a pool of standing water.

River City Cafe is known for more than 20 burger creations to choose from. They're at 404 21st Ave. North in Myrtle Beach and received a score of 88. Inspectors took off points for bologna that had exceeded its seven-day shelf life and time records not properly labeled with the correct date.

Additionally, some chemicals were not properly stored and labeled, and a plastic soufflé cup was wrongly being used inside hot butter as a scoop.

Mama Mia Pizzeria is a local Italian chain serving a menu of pizza, pasta and subs in a casual setting. It's at 1155 Robert Grissom Pkwy., in Myrtle Beach. Owners got a near-perfect score of 99, losing a point for lighting in a prep room not meeting the requirements.

Also getting a 99 was Stillhouse BBQ, which offers a variety of barbecue sauces that are made in-house with your pulled pork barbecue and fall-off-the-bone ribs, according to their website. Inspectors gave the one at 10835 Kings Road in Myrtle Beach by the Tanger Outlets a near-perfect score.

They lost one point for missing a properly working kit to test a sanitizing solution.

Remember, each spot should have their letter grade posted. If you don't see it, just ask.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.