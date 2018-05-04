Police identify man wanted for firing gun during fight at Georgetown apartment

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEOREGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown Police have identified a suspect wanted for allegedly firing a gun during a fight with a man at an apartment complex Wednesday.

Brandon Lamar Anderson, 26, is wanted in connection with the shooting incident. He is described as a black male, about 5-feet-6-inches tall, 140 pounds in weight with a dreadlocked hairstyle just past his shoulders, police stated in a Facebook post Thursday night.

Georgetown Police officers were dispatched to Bethel Apartments on Gilbert Street Wednesday in reference the incident, the post states. They discovered and verified by video surveillance that Anderson was involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical with the male victim. During the fight, a firearm possessed by Anderson was discharged and entered a nearby apartment.

Warrants have been issued for Anderson on charges of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and aggravated breach of peace.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 and speak to Investigator Bryan Byrd or any other GPD officer.

