Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in Florence-area home

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man and a woman were found dead in a home in Florence County Thursday night, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The two people were found in a home on Laurel Lane near the City of Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn. The FCSO is investigating the deaths at this time.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims as Larry Gertie, 64, and Heather Connor, 38, both of Florence.

No other information about the investigation was immediately available.

