SC ban on nearly all abortions dies in late-night vote

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's Senate has effectively killed a ban on almost all abortions in the state.

Local media report that lawmakers voted 24-21 early Friday morning to return the bill to committee, effectively ending its chances for passage. Five Republicans joined the Democrats on the vote.

Democrats filibustered hours against the measure, which would only have allowed abortions in cases of rape, incest or risk of the mother's life.

Republicans had hoped some Democrats would give up and leave the chamber, giving the GOP the three-fifths majority needed to shut down the filibuster and pass the abortion ban.

But no Democrats left, with some canceling travel and vacation plans to remain in Columbia. All 45 eligible senators were present for the 1 a.m. vote Friday.

The abortion ban in SC is no longer. After hours of filibuster, the bill has now been recommitted to committee. Women will continue to have the right to choose and make their own personal decisions about their bodies in consultation with their faimilies and doctors. — Sen. Marlon Kimpson (@KimpsonForSC) May 4, 2018

