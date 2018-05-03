Two suffer critical injuries in Forestbrook Road crash

Two people were injured in a crash at Forestbrook Road and Grand Palm Court. (Source: Daniele Ruggio Hoey)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people suffered critical injuries in a vehicle crash Thursday evening on Forestbrook Road.

According to tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened after 9:30 p.m. at Forestbrook Road and Grand Palm Court in the Myrtle Beach area.

At least one vehicle overturned in the crash, according to firefighters.

@hcfirerescue FINAL UPDATE to vehicle crash at FORESTBROOK RD / GRAND PALM CT. Crews have extricated 2 patients and are currently treating and transporting to hospital with critical injuries. No injuries reported to firefighters. Incident under control. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 4, 2018

@hcfirerescue responding to FORESTBROOK RD / GRAND PALM CT for a vehicle crash with vehicles overturned. First Units on location reporting 2 victims trapped. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.