Two suffer critical injuries in Forestbrook Road crash - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two suffer critical injuries in Forestbrook Road crash

Two people were injured in a crash at Forestbrook Road and Grand Palm Court. (Source: Daniele Ruggio Hoey) Two people were injured in a crash at Forestbrook Road and Grand Palm Court. (Source: Daniele Ruggio Hoey)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people suffered critical injuries in a vehicle crash Thursday evening on Forestbrook Road.

According to tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened after 9:30 p.m. at Forestbrook Road and Grand Palm Court in the Myrtle Beach area.

At least one vehicle overturned in the crash, according to firefighters.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly