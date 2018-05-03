Woman charged with filing false police report tied to alleged rape at Coker College

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – An 18-year-old woman was charged Thursday with filing a false police report in reference to a Coker College student’s arrest last weekend for allegedly raping another student in the bathroom of the school's dorm.

Online records from the Darlington County Detention Center state Lauren Emily Pearson was booked at 7:20 p.m. Thursday night for filing the false report.

Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair indicated Pearson allegedly lied about the sexual assault that led to the arrest of 19-year-old Cesar Antonio Lopez, who was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

According to Blair, the solicitor’s office will ultimately decide if the charges against Lopez will be dropped.

Jail records indicate Lopez was released Wednesday on a $100,000 bond.

