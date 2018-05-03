Questions still surround assault of Francis Marion University student

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Students say the assualt happened in the Anderson Apartments on campus. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Francis Marion University officials remain tight lipped about details surrounding a student who was assaulted on campus Tuesday morning.

While FMU officials are releasing few details on the incident, student Matthew Sanders said Tuesday morning the campus was flooded with police.

Students said the incident happened at the Anderson Apartments. Sanders lives in the Baxter Apartments right next door. He said around 2 a.m. Tuesday, he arrived home to find police.

“It was just really confusing; I had no idea what was going on," Sanders said. “I was walking back and I saw a bunch of police cars and ambulance and everything like that, and one of the cops was holding a bunch of crime tape. “

Several students, including Sanders, said they don't know much about what happened and have not been alerted about the incident.

FMU spokesperson Tucker Mitchell said multiple agencies assisted in collecting evidence and notifying residents, but out of precaution did not alert other students on campus.

“The nature of this incident and our desire to understand completely what’s going on led us not to issue an overall warning to students at that time," Mitchell said.

Mitchell would not comment on the nature of the assault or what injuries the student was treated for.

Sanders, who has lived on campus for two years, said incidents like this don’t usually happen.

“It’s insane. I don’t know … this is the first type of thing I’ve ever seen on campus, let alone in this area,” he said.

Despite Tuesday’s incident, Mitchell said the campus is very safe. He states over the past decade, the university has spent several millions of dollars upgrading campus security, adding the campus also has 15 sworn-in South Carolina officers that make up campus police.

Still, Mitchell said serious incidents rarely happen and that authorities don’t take these incidents lightly.

The incident is still under investigation and WMBF News will continue to provide further updates as new information comes along.

