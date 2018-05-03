Man walking from FL to DC to raise awareness of human trafficking stops in Grand Strand

A Florida man is walking to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness of human trafficking. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a walk to break the silence on a quiet epidemic.

Broward County, Fla., deputy Roger Dehart is walking from Fort Lauderdale to the nation's capital to raise awareness of the human trafficking issue.

On Thursday, Dehart passed through Myrtle Beach. The support for him and his commitment to his cause has gained many supporters.

"I decided to do further research as far as the stats and things like that, and in doing that I met several survivors and when I spoke to them it became personal,” Dehart said. “So I felt like I wanted to do something to show them that they have a voice."

The general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn also took notice of the deputy’s dedication and graciously donated a room to Dehart for the night.

Tom Wolf, the court deputy supervisor for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, said Dehart, a 15-year veteran of the department, first came to him over a year ago about his plan.

According to Wolf, Dehart’s motivation stemmed from working in the courtroom during a human trafficking trial.

“I guess it kind of hit home with him,” Wolf said.

Dehart started banking his vacation time to ensure he’d get paid during his 1,000-mile walk. He also gained the admiration of his colleagues.

“I don’t know too many of us that would walk 10 miles,” Wolf said. “He’s just an awesome guy all around.”

Dehart is expected to arrive in Washington, D.C. on May 19. To follow along on his journey, click here.

