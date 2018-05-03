Florence man who went missing after leaving for haircut found sa - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence man who went missing after leaving for haircut found safe

By Jessica Cinardo, Executive Producer
Charles Summerford. (Source: Florence Police Department) Charles Summerford. (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Florence man who went missing after he went to get a haircut has been found safe, according to information from the Florence Police Department.

Charles Michael Summerford had last been seen on the 800 block of South Irby Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

