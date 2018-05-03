Missing Horry County teen found safe - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Missing Horry County teen found safe

By Jessica Cinardo, Executive Producer
Connect
Selena Bellamy (Source: HCPD) Selena Bellamy (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 15-year-old who was reported missing Thursday has been found safe, according to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department. 

Selena Bellamy had last been seen in Conway, but she is from the Freemont area of Longs.

There was no information as to the circumstances surrounding Bellamy being found.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly