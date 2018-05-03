Missing Horry County teen found safe

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 15-year-old who was reported missing Thursday has been found safe, according to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department.

Selena Bellamy had last been seen in Conway, but she is from the Freemont area of Longs.

There was no information as to the circumstances surrounding Bellamy being found.

UPDATE: Selena has been located and is safe. Thank you for the assistance. https://t.co/DFfPX37KyR — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) May 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.