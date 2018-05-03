Horry County Police need your help in locating man wanted for attempted murder

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for attempted murder.

According to an online posting from HCPD, Rodrez Stanley entered a residence on St. Johns Circle in Longs on April 22 and began shooting at multiple victims. Two men were shot in the incident, police say.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stanley, call police at 843-915-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.