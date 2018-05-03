Coroner: No foul play suspected after body found under bridge in Lake City

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The body discovered under the bridge of North Church Street Tuesday in Lake City has been identified as 34-year-old Darryl Alonzo Fulmore, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday indicated no evidence of trauma or foul play, the coroner’s office says. The manner and cause of death is pending.

According to an online posting from the Lake City Police Department, Fulmore had been missing since last week.

