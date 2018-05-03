Man arrested, charged after guns and drugs seized from Bennettsville home

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A man is facing drug charges following a search warrant executed Tuesday at his home on Lindsay Street, according to an online posting from the Bennettsville Police Department.

Demond Samuel is charged with one count of distribution of crack cocaine and one count of distribution of heroin. Police say they conducted “drug buys” from the suspect in September 2017. Police seized drugs and handguns from Samuel’s home, the posting says.

The investigation is ongoing. Samuel is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

