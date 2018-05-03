Woman charged with financial transaction card theft - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Woman charged with financial transaction card theft

Nichole Reid (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office) Nichole Reid (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman was arrested in Bennettsville Wednesday and charged with financial transaction card theft, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, Nichole Reid, was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center and released on a personal recognizance bond.

