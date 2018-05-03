FIRST ALERT: Another beautiful day on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This morning is starting off nice with temperatures in the 50s to near 60. The warming trend continues today as highs climb to near 80 at the beach and the mid 80s to upper 80s inland with a few spots briefly hitting 90°. Temperatures will peak Thursday through Saturday with readings near 90° across the Pee Dee and into the lower 80s at the beaches.

Despite the increasing warmth, humidity will remain on the low side until Saturday. The only chance of rain arrives with just a few passing showers late Sunday night through Monday. No significant rain or risk of severe storms is expected.

