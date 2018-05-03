Police investigating report of shots fired in Myrtle Beach bar parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating a report of shots fired Thursday morning in the parking lot of Donny’s Saloon in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue South, according to Captain Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

A fight started inside the bar and the people involved were asked to leave by management, Crosby says.

In the parking lot, the victim was sitting inside his vehicle when someone shot at the car. Police say the victim was not hurt, but the car was damaged.

The victim is refusing to cooperate with investigators. Police continue to get statements from witnesses and evaluate evidence.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Myrtle Beach Police at 843-918-1382. Callers may remain anonymous.

