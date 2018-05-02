Family files suit over woman’s death in 2017 golf cart crash in North Myrtle Beach

A lawsuit has been filed over a woman's 2017 death in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The family of a woman killed in a crash involving a golf cart last summer is suing a number of parties, including the driver charged in the case.

Last July, 65-year-old Kathern Snipes was killed in the crash that happened at 15th Avenue South and Havens Drive in North Myrtle Beach.

Investigators say Diane Hunter hit the back of the golf cart. She is charged with reckless homicide.

Hunter is among the defendants named in the wrongful death lawsuit filed Tuesday by the co-executors of Snipes' estate.

Also named in the lawsuit were Five Star Dining and Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs.

The lawsuit claims the vehicle Hunter was driving belonged to Five Star and she was driving the vehicle while working for Nathan's.

The plaintiffs claim all parties are negligent in the case. Among their arguments is an allegation that Hunter was unfit to drive a vehicle.

Snipes’ family is seeking both actual and punitive damages from the defendants for things including funeral costs, medical expense and loss of wages.

"This family just has been destroyed. You lose your spouse of your whole life and there's no replacing that," said attorney David Standeffer, who is representing the family.

