New Burroughs and Chapin Blvd. set to open late June

The new Burroughs and Chapin Boulevard is expected to open by late June. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The new four-lane Burroughs and Chapin Boulevard is not ready for drivers just yet.

The project is delayed slightly, according to Myrtle Beach city spokesperson Mark Kruea. The road was expected to be open in March.

“The mast arms are designed to be there for quite a while to withstand hurricane winds, but there was a question about one of them and we finally resolved it,” Kruea said.

The road is funded by the city of Myrtle Beach to keep up with demand in the growing area. According to Kruea, it’s one of the city’s capital improvement projects.

“We built the sports center and it’d be nice to have more direct access back there to parking for both the sports center and the convention center,” Kruea said. Also, it gives access to Broadway at the Beach, not having to go around your elbow, so this road will do all of those.”

The four-lane boulevard will ultimately give a great deal of connectivity to the entire area from Robert Grissom Parkway down to Oak Street.

“It ties into one of the entrances at Broadway at the Beach, so it will give you an extra light to get into Broadway at the Beach, which can be a challenge sometimes during the summer sometimes,” Kruea said.

The mast arms are up and Kruea said the traffic signals will be hung next. Burroughs and Chapin Boulevard is expected to open by late June.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.