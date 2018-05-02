'I'm scared:' Neighbors shaken after husband, wife killed in Flintlake Apartments shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A husband and wife have died following a shooting Wednesday at Flintlake Apartments near George Bishop Parkway, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.

The victims have been identified as Samantha Cox, 27, and Brian Cox, 31, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick. The victims were husband and wife.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, officers went to the scene near Flintlake Court before 6 p.m.

Hendrick said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Brian Cox was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Medical Center a short time after the shooting.

Both the victims are originally from Indiana and were current residents of Flintlake Apartments, according to Hendrick.

According to the HCPD, the initial investigation has determined the incident was domestic in nature and there appears to be no threat to the public at large.

FINAL UPDATE: We anticipate clearing the scene momentarily. We can confirm that the male victim transported the a local hospital has died. Coroner’s office will ID victims. We are not seeking any suspects at this time. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) May 3, 2018

CONFIRMED: 1 decreased and 1 being transported with life threatening injuries. No other details at this time. https://t.co/vD945pnjIo — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) May 2, 2018

THIS JUST IN: Officers are responding to a shooting near Flintlake Court in Myrtle Beach. Please avoid this if possible. No information on injuries or suspects at this time. More details as they become available.#HCPD — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) May 2, 2018

Neighbors in the area said they were surprised to see crime scene tape up in their normally quiet neighborhood.

"To see it go off in your front yard is a little unsettling," said Tristin Corrales, who came home to see the police cars and investigators outside his building.

Patricia Goodman said she knows the neighborhood to be safe, but seeing something like this leaves her on edge.

"I heard something - some commotion - and I went out on the balcony because I live right there and I saw them on ... I guess it's a gurney wheeling a man out that they were using the airbag on," said Goodman, "I'm scared. I have a 5 and an 8-year-old and I live three doors down from this so that's very scary."

