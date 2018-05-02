New apartment complex coming to Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Forest is growing again, as a new apartment complex called Mosby Carolina Forest is coming to the area near International Drive.

The complex will sit across the street from the Vinings at Carolina Bay.

“I’m not excited about not being able to have a view of the rest of the world,” said Dot Spires, who lives nearby.

The area where the complex will go is currently a field with a pond. The developer says the pond will not be in the project.

Those who live in the area, especially many who walk their dogs in the field, are sad to see the plot of land go.

“About the only people we ever see over here are the cars going to Brightwater and a lot of people that walk their dogs out here,” said Dixie Cook. “Most of the roads around here are not made for major traffic. So it’s going to be a problem I think, especially during construction. There will be a lot more noise. This is actually a pretty peaceful, quiet place to live and we hate to see that disrupted.”

Middleburg, the developer behind the project, says Mosby Carolina Forest will consist of 10 apartment buildings and 332 units. The company says they hope to start construction in the next few weeks.

