Georgetown police search for suspects who tied up, stabbed, robbed man

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown police continue to investigate after two suspects broke into a person’s home early Wednesday morning, tied the victim up, stabbed him multiple times and stole cash.

According to a press release from the Georgetown Police Department, the incident happened at a home on Palm Street around 12:25 a.m. The two suspects reportedly were wearing dark clothing, gloves and masks.

Police said the victim was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment while officers canvassed the area in search of the two suspects. Both are still on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GPD at (843) 545-4300.

