Swim advisory lifted for area of beach in Myrtle Beach after high bacteria levels detected

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A temporary swim advisory has been lifted for a portion of the beach in Myrtle Beach after high bacteria levels had been detected.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the advisory had been in effect for the area near 77th Avenue North.

On Thursday, DHEC noted that bacteria levels no longer exceeded water quality standards.

