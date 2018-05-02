FIRST ALERT: Even warmer temperatures for the rest of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Very warm and dry weather will continue for the rest of the week and into most of the weekend.

With clear skies, temperatures tonight will only fall into the lower 60s across the Grand Strand and into the upper 50s inland.

Thursday will see temperatures climbing another degree or two as the warming trend continues. Temperatures in the Pee Dee climb into the upper 80s, and a few spots may see temperatures briefly hit 90°. Temperatures will be a touch cooler near the beaches thanks to the still cool Atlantic Ocean. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 across the Grand Strand.

Temperatures will peak Thursday through Saturday with readings near 90° across the Pee Dee and into the lower 80s at the beaches.

Despite the increasing warmth, humidity will remain on the low side until Saturday. The only chance of rain arrives with just a few passing showers late Sunday night through Monday. No significant rain or risk of severe storms is expected.

Keep tabs on the weekend forecast with the FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved