Myrtle Beach Area Chamber hires new government affairs director

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has hired one person to assume some of the responsibilities of former president and CEO Brad Dean.

According to a press release, local man Jimmy Gray will serve as the chamber’s director of government affairs.

In that newly formed position, Gray will serve on the chamber’s senior leadership team and address local, state and federal public policy issues of importance to the local business community, the release stated.

Gray will be responsible for developing communications and grassroot strategies to support the chamber’s agenda, according to the release.

When Dean’s resignation was announced in March, chamber officials said his role would be split between a president and CEO and someone who serves in the governmental role.

"Successful organizations continuously evolve and grow and that's why we decided to add this important position. We believe it will be more effective for us as we move forward and mirrors how most large chambers operate," said Carla Schuessler, MBACC board chair, said in a statement. "Our board is united in positioning our chamber to continue to deliver the best results for our community and Jimmy will be a vital part of that success. We're excited to have him on board to help make a positive impact on the work the chamber does to promote, protect, and improve the Grand Strand."

Prior to accepting the role with the MBACC, Gray served as the government affairs director for the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors. Prior to that, he was a legislative assistant to former Pennsylvania Congressman Patrick Meehan.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.