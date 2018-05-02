WATCH: Teen's gift of new shoes brings classmate to tears

Jahiem reacts after his long-time friend and classmate Sofi Turner gifts him new shoes the bought with money from her first job. (Source: Sofi Turner on Facebook)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway High student brought her long-time friend to tears with an amazing act of kindness, using money earned from her first job to purchase new shoes, socks, shirts and a backpack for her classmate in need.

Sofi Cruz Turner, a sophomore at Conway High School, said she has known Jahiem since third grade.

“He has always been that one student where he does all of his work when due, never misses school, always helping the teacher out with stuff in class, and always being a happy human being,” Turner stated in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Last week, Jahiem asked if someone can buy him a new pair of shoes, while not wanting to sound in need, Turner said.

“I’ve always thought about getting him something before but never had the money or the gut to do it,” Turner continued. She recently got her first job at a restaurant in Barefoot Landing, and was able to get money together to buy her friend a pair of shoes, socks, a shirt and a backpack, with help from her mother and grandfather.

She presented Jahiem with the gifts in class on Wednesday, and the emotional moment was captured on video.

“When giving him his stuff and watching him open his bag, all my emotions were coming out,” Turner said. “Seeing him crying was very emotional because I could see that he was didn’t know what to think. I am so thankful to know that giving Jahiem those shoes made him so happy and allowing me to realize that giving someone something so special can be life changing.”

Since being posted Wednesday morning, Turner’s video post already has hundreds of shares, comments and reactions.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.