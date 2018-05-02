Flu cases still popping up in South Carolina

Health officials say the flu is still popping up in some areas. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A deadly flu season is finally nearing its end, but health officials say the threat of coming down with the flu isn’t behind us just yet.

More than 250 people died this season from the flu in South Carolina alone, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. The agency reports a total of 16 flu-related hospitalizations and three confirmed flu deaths in the state during the week of April 15th.

While some cases are still popping up, health officials say they are becoming less frequent. But Dr. Dennis Rhoades, Regional Medical Director for Doctors Care, says it's not unusual to have cases past the end of flu season, making it important to keep up with prevention such as washing your hands.

“People say ‘well does flu ever go away’? No. We actually see the flu all year around here. Now there might only be 1% or even 0.5%, but every month of the year in South Carolina we have flu reported. It’s around. You still want to be cognizant of the symptoms and the signs,” said Dr. Rhoades.

Rhoades added right now most people are coming down with the type B virus strain. Its symptoms aren’t as bad so some confuse it with other things like allergies.