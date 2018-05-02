Conway man accused of firing gun at several people

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 24-year-old man is accused of firing a gun at several people during an incident in the Conway area on April 22.

Cortez Steasean Sherman is charged with attempted murder.

Officers responded to a home on Byrd Road just after 4:00 p.m., according to an Horry County Police Department incident report. Upon arrival, officers determined that no one was shot and no property was damaged as a result of the shooting. The victims said they were standing outside the home when they saw an older White Chevy Tahoe and a light in color van, possibly a Ford, drive down Tillmond Road before turning onto Byrd Road. According to the report, the Tahoe then slowed down and the suspect fired several shots at the victims. Police say both vehicles then left in the direction of Highway 701 North.

The victims said they heard three to four shots, the report states. Police located two shell casings on Byrd Road.

Online records show Sherman was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

