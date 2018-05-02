69-year-old man killed in Dillon Co. fire

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 69-year-old man was killed in a house fire on Dixie Court Wednesday morning, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

The victim has been identified as Guy Lane, 69, of Dillon County. Lane’s body has been sent to Myrtle Beach for an autopsy, Grimsley says.

Frieda Berry lives in front of where the fire happened on Dixie Court. She said she awoke to the sounds of sirens.

“Some of the fire trucks were coming through our driveway and I have friends that live back there so of course I’m going to go check," Berry said. “My initial thought was to think, 'God don’t let nobody be hurt.'"

Berry said when she arrived to the scene, the fire was already out, but the damage had already been done.

“By the time I got there they had a blue tarp around the porch,” Berry said.

Berry claims she knows the victim of the fire, and that he had lived there for around two years. She said they were good friends for many years, remembering times when the victim helped her when she needed it the most.

“He was just an all-around good guy. I was working two jobs and I had two kids and he seen that I was a single mom struggling. He looked after me,” Berry said.

Berry says the last time she saw the victim was three weeks ago and is having a hard time believing that after today, she no longer will.

“You know fires can happen and people live and they die, but when you think of a fire you don’t think people leaving with the fire and to me that is what shocked me the most,” Berry said

There is no word yet on what caused the fire and the incident is still under investigation.

