69 grams of crystal meth seized following DEU search warrants

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people were arrested on drug charges Tuesday following two investigations by the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, according to Dean Bishop with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit.

Kareem Elgin Hawkins, 43, is charged with trafficking meth, 28-100 grams, third offense

Destiney Mora Bergman, 36, is charged with distribution of meth, first offense

John Evans, 46, is charged with distribution of meth, first offense

Two search warrants were executed at two different hotels rooms at the Atlantic Hotel in the 2600 block of South Ocean Boulevard. Following the searches, 69 grams of crystal meth was seized, Bishop says. Tips from the public led to the investigation. Hawkins was arrested as a result of the searches.

A three-week-long investigation led to the arrests of Bergman and Evans. The suspects had active warrants and were located around 14th Avenue South. Bishop tells WMBF News that the DEU is not finding labs and believes the methamphetamine is coming from the border.

Online records show the three suspects are currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

