Deal Diva: Everyday savings at Tuesday Morning

Every Tuesday Morning store is different, sales associates say what you find at one store may not be at another. (Source: WMBF News)

Savings are everyday when you shop at Tuesday Morning. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Its’ name may sound silly at first, but there's nothing funny about the bargains found at Tuesday Morning.

The Deal Diva shows you how best to shop for savings at the store.

If you like decor stores such as Home Goods, and At Home, Tuesday Morning may be flying under your radar. Still, the store, located at 6908 N. Kings Hwy., is worth checking out and there could be some great gift ideas for mom.

Medium- to high-end name brand gifts, luxury home textiles, home furnishings, housewares and seasonal décor are all available at a fraction of the price

The closeout chain offers merchandise that's similar or identical to products found in upscale department and specialty stores.

"We have such a wide selection of things. We have great bed linen, we have kitchen items, small appliances," said sales associate Jennifer Secrist. "We do offer good priced items and brand names."

There are great gift ideas for Mother's Day too, like candles, bath and body products, rugs and towel sets.

Also, there are several ways you can save even more at Tuesday Morning.

First, check out the clearance section. The store uses a color-coded system for clearance merchandise. Purple stickers will land you an extra 20 percent off, while pink gets you an additional 40 percent off. If you spot an orange sticker, that's an extra 60 percent off.

Now if you come across a handwritten tag, that could mean it's either an item that didn't come with a price tag from the warehouse, or there's been an unexpected drop in the price.

Next, sign up for the free perks membership. Secrist said the first time someone signs up, they offer a 20 percent discount on the next visit.

Secrist says once you become a member, you'll receive invitations to a monthly event where the store brings special merchandise to the floor. It will be marked with a green price tag.

"It usually starts on a Sunday; it will come out in an ad. The ads are sent out a week prior to the customer," Secrist said.

She added it’s often a wide selection of items included in the green tag sale and it will be in a certain section. The store will honor the green tag price even if you're not purchasing that item during the one-day sale.

Secrist said to look for seasonal deals as lawn and garden and outdoor items are really big.

Lastly, be sure to check out special carts and sections at the store. An extra 25 percent off select gourmet food can be found right before the checkout counter.

In case you were wondering about the store's name, Tuesday Morning, it seems the store's founder, Lloyd Ross, thought that Tuesday morning was the first happy day of the week.

Ross started out holding sales in his garage until he opened the first permanent location in Dallas in 1979.

Check out several Tuesday Morning locations:

6908 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

736 Mink Avenue, Murrells Inlet

240 Highway 17 North, North Myrtle Beach

10225 Ocean Highway, Suite 400, Pawleys Island

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.