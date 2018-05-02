No injuries reported in Florence house fire

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Crews responded to house fire in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Street Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Florence Fire Department.

Florence Fire was dispatched to the incident at 4:10 a.m., the release states. Upon arrival, crews found fire coming from the back of the unoccupied home. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes. There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Florence Fire Department reminds everyone to ensure heating sources are away from combustibles and that your home has working smoke alarms.

