'I don’t know what to say' - Conway man wins $2 million Mega Millions lottery prize

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man was eating his breakfast when he checked has Mega Millions ticket and realized he won $2 million. He didn’t take another bite.

“I’m still nervous,” the man said seated with his wife at the Lottery’s Columbia Claims Center Monday, according to a news release from lottery officials. “I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to say. I just don’t know.”

His wife said he’s in shock. “We probably both are,” she said.

The man’s wife didn’t believe him until she checked the numbers herself, and saw first five white numbers on his ticket matched those drawn on Friday, April 27: 2, 29, 38, 63, 66, with MegaBall 11.

The couple plans to invest the winnings for their retirement and their kids’ college fund.

“It is a nice feeling,” the wife said.

Because the man spent an extra $1 for the Megaplier, his $1 million prize doubled to $2 million.

“I can’t imagine what it must feel like to win the jackpot,” the husband said.

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 12,607306. Odds of a “2” Megaplier being drawn are 1 in 3.

For selling the winning ticket, the Short Stop in Conway received a $20,000 commission.

