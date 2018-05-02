Myrtle’s Market to reopen for the season

The market will feature produce, fruits and unique food items from a number of vendors (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle’s Market reopens for the season Wednesday, according to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach. The market will feature produce, fruits and unique food items from a number of vendors.

The market will be open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Oak Street.

For more information, call 843-918-4906.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.