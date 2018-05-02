FIRST ALERT: Big warm up on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This morning is starting off mild and sunny. We have a big warm up on the way. Temperatures will continue to creep up the rest of the week with an early summer feel.

Temperatures in the Pee Dee climb all the way in the middle to upper 80s. Temperatures will be a touch cooler near the beaches thanks to the still cool Atlantic Ocean. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 across the Grand Strand.

Temperatures will peak Thursday through Saturday as readings near 90° across the Pee Dee and into the lower 80s at the beaches.

Despite the increasing warmth, humidity will remain on the low side until Saturday. The only chance of rain arrives with just a few passing showers late Sunday night through Monday.

