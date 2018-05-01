Domestic violence, narcotics suspects are on the loose; see if you can help authorities find them

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On this week's Horry County Suspect Search, one man is charged for punching his girlfriend in the face because she wouldn't get out of her car. Plus, Jaguar or Daewoo? Police weren't sure, so they pulled the car over, and that led to a drug bust. Both suspects are on the loose in these two cases.

Hakeem Hilliard is up first. Horry County Police say the 22-year-old ran up to his girlfriend's car in the Kroger parking lot on Renee Drive and tried to pull her out of the car. When she wouldn't get out, they say he punched her and the passenger both in the face. Hilliard is facing domestic violence and assault and battery charges. His last known address is Harvester Circle in Myrtle Beach.

In our second case, North Myrtle Beach Police say an officer noticed a Jaguar emblem on Benjamin Ehret's car, but the registration came back as a Daewoo. When Ehret was pulled over, he admitted having no license, and when he was arrested and searched, authorities say they found heroin in his pocket. Ehret is charged with possession of narcotic drugs and failure to appear. The 46-year-old's last known address is on Birchwood Street in North Myrtle Beach.

