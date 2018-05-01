Florence Police seeking subjects connected to vehicle break-in, credit card fraud

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying subjects wanted for questioning in reference to a vehicle break-in, and credit card fraud at the Sam’s Club in Florence.

The vehicle break-in occurred on David McLeod Boulevard on April 25, and the credit card fraud took place at the Sam’s Club on Beltline Drive on the same date.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence Police at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.